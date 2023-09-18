Ukraine's National Security Council chief suggest Kadyrov might have been poisoned

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, does not exclude that Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s deteriorating health may be caused by a poisoning. [Chechnya is a federal subject of Russia; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Danilov on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Kadyrov having health problems is a widely known fact. Moreover, there is such an assumption that it was a poisoning, and a repeated poisoning, which caused certain complications in his kidney system.

As far as we understand with that video that’s there… I can't say whether this video was recorded yesterday, when he posted it; it could be a completely old video that has nothing to do with today.

The fact that Kadyrov was hunted and hunted by Russians is [part of] a notorious struggle of Kremlin power groups. He, given the influence that he had and continues to have on the processes in Russia, found himself in such a situation. How his state of health will hold up in this situation, we shall see.

I would not be in a hurry, because a person can be in a coma for a week, a month, a half year or more."

Details: Speaking on how the possible death of Kadyrov could affect the domestic political situation in Russia, Danilov noted that this would lead to the weakening of one of the Kremlin groups which are at war with each other [the so-called Kremlin towers – ed.].

"As for the Caucasus, certain processes can begin there, which demonstrate that in general the authorities in Russia are extremely fragile, which was proved by Prigozhin's campaign," Danilov added.

Background:

Lately, information about Kadyrov's severe illness has emerged on Telegram channels. They said he had fallen into a coma and even died.

On 17 September, apparently, in order to refute these reports, a video of Kadyrov walking in a park was posted on his Telegram channel. However, where and when this recording was made is unknown.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information about the illness of Ramzan Kadyrov. However, Alexei Venediktov, former editor-in-chief of the Russian radio station Echo of Moscow, reported that Kadyrov is ill and needs frequent haemodialysis.

