Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council chief names four conditions for launching civil aviation

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has announced four conditions for launching civilian flights between Ukraine and the rest of the world.

Source: Danilov on the national 24/7 newscast

Details: As Danilov noted, air travel is a very important issue for Ukraine. Several proposals are being considered, but four main points have been identified for resuming flights:

Protection of airports

Readiness of certified infrastructure

Flight insurance mechanism

Readiness of airlines to fly to Ukraine.

It is reported that progress will be made on the issue of air travel in 2024.

Background:

A technical overhaul of a Boeing 777-300 was performed from Boryspil International Airport at about 09:00 on 19 December 2023.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, said he was confident that flights to and from Boryspil Airport would resume soon, as "we are now able to ensure the safety of this facility".

