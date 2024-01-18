Ukraine's National Security Secretary: There is no opposition in Ukraine

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, does not consider the idea to create a government of national unity to be fair because "there already is someone to rule Ukraine".

Source: Danilov in an interview with Liga.net

Details: The interviewer asked Danilov about his stance on creating a government of national unity, a format that is being proposed, especially by the opposition, without the possibility of holding elections, and whether this could work in Ukraine.

Danilov asked to clarify what is meant by "opposition", and upon receiving the answer that it refers to "primarily parliamentary parties represented in the current composition of the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament)", he stated: "We do not have any opposition."

Quote: "Opposition is people responsible for the processes that currently exist in our territory. That is the opposition, and we don't have it," he said. The journalist asked the same question, replacing the word "opposition" with "individual politicians".

Quote from Danilov: "I’ve known some individual politicians from, let's say, 1994. Their place, their role, how they built this country, accumulating wealth at the expense of the Ukrainian people. And now they greatly desire to tell us how we should live. Strangely, they don't want to talk about how they had a joint business with Medvedchuk, how they robbed this country… And now they say they want to govern the country again. [Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian businessman and one of the leaders of the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, to whose daughter Putin is a godfather, and who was accused of high treason in Ukraine and taken in by Russia in a POW exchange – ed.]

There are people capable of governing Ukraine. There are many worthy individuals, and a huge number of them are currently on the front lines, so why, pray tell, should those (politicians) be the governing body?"

Support UP or become our patron!