Ukraine's NATO accession should begin before the end of the war — Duda

Although Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO during wartime, the accession process should begin now, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Jan. 16 during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos.

"During the war, [accession] is not possible, but I believe that Ukraine should receive an invitation to NATO, which would launch the process of discussing this issue in the national parliaments of NATO member states," Duda said.

An invitation to join NATO would be a huge boost for the morale of Ukrainian defenders and would hold profound significance for the strength of the entire alliance and the security of Poland itself, he said.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Duda took place in the corridors of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 16.

The NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, 2023 was attended by the leaders of 31 NATO countries, as well as delegations from Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Ukraine, and Sweden. President Zelenskyy was also in attendance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 11 that Ukraine would become a member of the alliance without a Membership Action Plan (MAP) and would receive an invitation when allies agreed that conditions were met.

Separately, G7 leaders have agreed on a declaration of support for Ukraine, which will form the basis for bilateral security guarantees.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would receive an invitation to NATO after the end of Russia’s war.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine