Ukraine's northern border residents urged to evacuate to make Armed Forces' work easier

The aftermath of the attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, former Head of Sumy Oblast Military

The command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has urged residents of the border areas in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts to evacuate for their safety. This measure is also essential to allow Ukrainian military forces to effectively respond to Russian attacks.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The northern border of our country is the front line of confrontation with the enemy, involving all typical combat actions. Military operations can lead to the loss of both civilian and military lives, capture, and the destruction of entire border villages and towns. Every civilian must clearly understand that being near the border with Russia is dangerous.

Every day, military administrations address the evacuation of residents from these areas, similar to those in frontline settlements in Ukraine's east and south.

The war continues, and for the Ukrainian military to conduct effective retaliatory fire and kill the enemy without hesitation about potential harm to our citizens, every conscientious Ukrainian should heed the advice of military administrations."

Details: Naiev pointed out that the Russians attack the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts every day.

