Ukraine's northern regions say Russian troops have mostly withdrawn

A local woman salutes Ukrainian service members in Chernihiv region
Max Hunder
·1 min read

By Max Hunder

(Reuters) - Officials in Ukraine's northern regions said on Monday Russian troops there had fully withdrawn or significantly reduced in number, leaving mines and damaged military vehicles behind.

Ukraine has reported Russian troops drawing back or being pushed back in the north since Russia announced last Tuesday that it would scale down its operations there to focus on battles in the east.

The governor of Zhytomyr region, which is west of Kyiv, said no Russian troops remained on its territory.

"They left, leaving some of their vehicles and munitions, but also they left having mined private homes and forests, essentially having left behind a trail of war," Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said in an online post.

Russia's defence ministry has not responded to a request for comment on previous allegations that withdrawing troops are planting mines in civilian areas.

Authorities in the Chernihiv region, northeast of Kyiv, said some Russian troops remained there but had pulled back from around the main city of Chernihiv.

The governor of the neighbouring Sumy region, which lies on Ukraine's border with Russia, said Russian troops no longer occupied any towns or villages in the region and Ukrainian troops were trying to push out units that remained.

Speaking on national television, Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said Russian troops had abandoned vehicles as they fell back. Some of these were damaged, but others were seized as war trophies by Ukrainian troops, including armoured personnel carriers and tanks, he said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Russian forces were not withdrawing but regrouping, and Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are losing ground rather than retreating of their own accord.

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by William Maclean and Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia has withdrawn 2/3 of forces near Kyiv -U.S. official

    Russia has repositioned about two thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many consolidating in Belarus where they are expected to be refit, resupplied and redeployed elsewhere in Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Over the weekend, Ukraine said its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion. The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters the United States estimated that prior to the pullback, there had been just under 20 battalion tactical groups focused on Kyiv.

  • Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region

    STORY: Ukraine on Saturday said its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion. Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister proclaimed on Facebook, “The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader.” There was no Russian comment on the claim, which Reuters could not immediately verify. As Russian troops regrouped for battles in the east, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting. In Bucha, dead bodies laid scattered in the streets. The mayor said more than 300 residents had been killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of leaving behind mines in the north as they withdrew. “They are mining houses, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed. There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers. We are moving forward, we are moving carefully, and everyone who returns to this territory must also be very careful.”Russia's defense ministry did not reply to a request for comment on the mining allegations. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a 'special military operation' to demilitarize and 'denazify' its neighbour.It has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks. Both sides described talks held this week in Istanbul and by video link as "difficult." But a Ukrainian negotiator said on Saturday enough progress had been made to allow for direct talks between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Zelenskiy says Russian 'war crimes' in Ukraine make negotiations harder

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it had become harder for his country to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine. Zelenskiy spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops. Moscow has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha.

  • 'Nobody negotiated with Hitler,' Polish PM says, berating France's Macron over Putin talks

    Poland on Monday berated French President Emmanuel Macron for negotiating with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying "nobody negotiated with Hitler", amid an international outcry over killings of civilians during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha and Western leaders reacted with outrage to images of bodies strewn across the streets of the town. Russia denies Ukraine's accusation.

  • Biden calls Russia's killings of Ukrainian civilians a war crime but not genocide

    The killing of Ukrainian civilians committed by Russian forces in Ukraine is a war crime, President Joe Biden said Monday -- repeating his accusation that Russian President Vladimir Putin in a "war criminal" who needs to be held "accountable." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "genocide" on Sunday after hundreds of Ukrainian civilians were found killed in Bucha, a suburb of the capital Kyiv that was retaken by Ukrainian forces.

  • David Brown Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is amped-up

    David Brown Automotive Mini Remastered Marshall Edition celebrates the audio brand's 60th anniversary with loads of design touches and equipment.

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region as Russian troops withdraw to Ukraine's east

    Ukraine's forces retook the Kyiv region and northern areas of the country Saturday after Russian troops pulled out, leaving behind landmines and a trail of bodies, per Ukrainian officials and multiple reports.The latest: Putin's forces appeared to shift their focus away from Ukraine's capital toward the south and east of the country, with Russia's military striking an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities in the key port city of Odessa on Sunday morning.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • Ukrainian mayor shows dead bodies amid battle-scarred city of Bucha

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -The mayor of a recently liberated Ukrainian city accused Russian troops on Sunday of deliberately killing civilians during their month-long occupation of his town, allegations that Russia's defence ministry denied. The mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, showed a Reuters team two corpses with white cloth tied around their arms which he said was what residents were forced to wear by fighters from Chechnya, a region in southern Russia that has deployed troops to Ukraine to support Russian forces.

  • In Ukraine, New Reports of War Crimes Emerge as Russians Retreat From Kyiv Area

    More than 100 civilians have been buried in mass graves by local authorities in Bucha since Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv-area suburb last week.

  • Ukraine regains full control of Kyiv region for first time since Russian invasion: official

    Ukraine’s forces regained full control of the region around capital city Kyiv on Saturday for the first time since Russia invaded the country at the end of February, according to a Ukrainian official. Hanna Malyar, the deputy minister for Ukraine’s defense ministry, shared the news in a Facebook post. Malyar said Ukrainians should still refrain…

  • Ukraine afternoon briefing: Five developments as Kremlin-linked Wagner Group photographed in Donetsk

    Good evening. Russia's Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked paramilitary unit, has been photographed for the first time in the war in Ukraine, days after Western officials warned that it would deploy to the eastern Donbas region.

  • 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See All the Looks From This Year’s Show

    Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Secret Service renting mansion for over $30,000 to protect Hunter Biden

    Secret Service chose Malibu property to be as close as possible to president’s son, report says Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House in May 2021. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images The US Secret Service is paying more than $30,000 a month to rent a Malibu mansion, in order to protect Hunter Biden. To house agents protecting Joe Biden’s son, the agency has rented a Spanish-style estate that according to a property listing features “gorgeous ocean vi

  • Reports from towns liberated by Ukrainian forces document alleged Russian atrocities, including rape and civilian corpses left on streets with hands tied behind back

    The Human Rights Watch has presented further evidence of alleged war crimes by Russians, including rapes, murders, and stealing from civilians.

  • Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets

    Moscow faced a new wave of revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed deliberately at close range.

  • AP PHOTOS on Day 38: Retreating troops leave devastation

    In the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, civilians cheer as a convoy arrives bringing aid, including food, to an area that had been occupied by Russian troops. A Ukrainian soldier checks the body of a man dressed in civilian clothes for possible booby traps left by retreating Russian forces. Locals said the dead in Bucha were civilians killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.

  • Kremlin denies Ukrainian allegations its forces killed civilians near Kyiv

    Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns outside the capital Kyiv after the Russian withdrawal from the area. "This information must be seriously questioned," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. Peskov said that the facts and chronology of the events in Bucha did not support Ukraine's version of events and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment.

  • India faces pressure over close ties with Moscow

    India is coming under pressure from the U.S. and Western countries to take a tougher position with Russia, a country with which it has long had strong ties. Top diplomats from the U.S., Russia, and Europe have traveled to India this week for separate meetings with officials in New Delhi, underlining the efforts by Moscow…

  • Analysis-Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies

    The fallout of the Russia and Ukraine war has just helped tip two of world's poorest countries into full-blown crises, and the list of those at risk - and the queue at the International Monetary Fund's door - will only get longer from here. They may be far from the fighting in Ukraine, but a mass resignation of Sri Lanka's cabinet on Monday and drastic weekend manoeuvres by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid his removal, show how far the economic impact spreads. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have seen their long-festering public disquiet about economic mismanagement come to a head, but there is a double-digit list of other countries also in the danger zone.

  • Sophie Skelton Dishes on Who Gets the ‘Most Drunk’ Out of the Entire ‘Outlander’ Cast

    And the answer may surprise you!