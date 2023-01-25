Ukraine's Odesa city put on UNESCO heritage in danger list

2
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations' cultural agency decided on Wednesday to add the historic center of Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa to its list of endangered World Heritage sites.

The decision was made at an extraordinary session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.

UNESCO director general Audrey Azoulay praised the move, saying the “legendary port that left its mark in cinema, literature and arts” is “now placed under the reinforced protection of the international community."

“As the war is still going on, this inscription shows our collective determination to ensure that this city ... is preserved from further destruction," she added according to a UNESCO statement.

The city has been subjected to artillery attacks and air strikes by Russian forces on multiple occasions since the beginning of the war last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October called on UNESCO to grant Odesa World Heritage status, and the U.N. body agreed Wednesday while directly adding it to the endangered list.

Under the 1972 UNESCO convention, ratified by both Ukraine and Russia, signatories undertake to “assist in the protection of the listed sites” and are “obliged to refrain from taking any deliberate measures” which might damage World Heritage sites.

Inclusion on the List of World Heritage in Danger is meant to “open access to emergency international assistance mechanisms, both technical and financial, to strengthen the protection of the property and help its rehabilitation,” according to UNESCO.

Ukraine is home to seven World Heritage sites, including the St. Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings in the capital Kyiv.

To this date, none of the six cultural sites have been damaged by the war — the seventh site being ancient and primeval beech forests, the UNESCO said. Some damage has been noted to more than 230 cultural buildings in the country, it added.

On its website, UNESCO describes Odessa as the only city in Ukraine that has entirely preserved the urban structure of a multinational southern port town typical of the late 18th-19th centuries.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Iran sanctions Europeans over criticism of protest crackdown

    Iran on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting more than 30 European individuals and entities, portraying the move as a response to recent European sanctions against officials linked to a crackdown on nationwide protests. Also targeted are the French intellectual Bernard-Henri Levy and three senior staffers at the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which recently published a series of cartoons lampooning Iran's clerical rulers. The sanctions would bar travel to Iran and allow authorities to block bank accounts and confiscate property in Iran.

  • Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.

    Democrats responded with aggrieved fury when former President Donald Trump was found in possession of classified documents that should have been turned over to the government when he left office. Then disclosures that President Joe Biden also mishandled secret papers set loose a Republican "well, what about” roar. Now, with another discovery of classified documents, this time at the home of Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, the partisan finger-pointing seems to be melting into a chorus of mortification from Democrats and Republicans.

  • Russians stop paying social welfare payments in occupied cities in Ukraine's south

    The Russians have stopped paying social welfare payments in the occupied settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) Quote: "The Russians have stopped paying social welfare payments in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving people without money.

  • Tymoshenko fired from Presidents Office

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office, from his post. Source: President's decree Quote from the decree: "To fire Tymoshenko Kyrylo Vladlenovych, from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to the submitted application.

  • Invaders bring new mobilized units to the south of Ukraine – operational command

    The Russian invading forces have again drawn in more mobilized units to the south of Ukraine, The Ukrainian military’s Operational South Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on national television on Jan. 25.

  • More EU sanctions should hit Russian arms production - Czech Foreign Minister

    The European Union should introduce more sanctions against Russia's technology sector to curb Moscow's ability to produce arms and rockets it is using to wage war on Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Reuters. He spoke after EU member states' foreign ministers on Monday agreed to allocate another 500 million euros($542 million) in military aid for Ukraine, as well as discussing more sanctions against Russia and how to hold the Kremlin accountable for starting the war 11 months ago. "We need to be looking for new and creative ways of how to make our sanctions stronger... how to decrease (Russia's) ability to produce weapons, rockets used for shelling Ukraine's critical infrastructure," said Lipavsky.

  • Post-nuclear Moscow subway novels strike chord as Doomsday Clock nears midnight

    Glukhovsky, 43, is known mainly for his dystopian novel "Metro 2033" and its sequels, along with their spin-off video games, about how Muscovites survive in the city's famed metro system - "the world's biggest nuclear shelter" - after a war. With President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian politicians regularly warning the West of nuclear war over its support for Ukraine, Glukhovsky said it was hardly surprising that Russians were trying to imagine life after such a disaster.

  • Two British volunteers declared missing in action killed in Donbas

    On Tuesday, relatives of British volunteers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry, who disappeared in Donbas in early January, confirmed that they were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation from the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Tank maker Rheinmetall raises sales view, asks Berlin for firm orders

    German defence group Rheinmetall on Tuesday raised its sales expectations for 2025 on higher demand for weapons due to the war in Ukraine and called on Berlin to speed up planned big orders and make good on a pledge to boost its armed forces. The comments by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger come as Germany has earmarked 100 billion euros ($109 billion) to bring its military back up to scratch after decades of attrition since the end of the Cold War. They also come as Germany comes under pressure to step up defence supplies to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks manufactured by Rheinmetall together with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

  • Russian and Belarusian soldiers practise paratrooper landing on Wednesday

    As part of joint exercises, the Russian and Belarusian military forces will practise paratrooper landing in Belarus on 25 January. Currently, Ukrainian border guards do not record any activities near the border with Ukraine.

  • Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he is confident Pence handled documents in 'proper way'

    Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.

  • Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show

    LONDON (Reuters) -Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346 million in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by U.S. authorities last week for allegedly running a "money laundering engine," blockchain data seen by Reuters show. The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said it charged Bitzlato’s co-founder and majority shareholder Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, with operating an unlicensed money exchange business that "fueled a high-tech axis of cryptocrime" by processing $700 million in illicit funds. Bitzlato had touted the laxity of its background checks on clients, the Justice Department said, adding that when the exchange did ask users for ID information, "it repeatedly allowed them to provide information belonging to "straw man" registrants."

  • Bracketologist puts USC as last four in, playing Wake Forest in NCAA First Four in Dayton

    If you were told, right now, that USC would make the First Four in Dayton, would you take that scenario? One bracketologist currently thinks that will happen.

  • Uganda begins oil drilling, hopes for production by 2025

    Oil drilling has begun in a Chinese-operated field in Uganda and the East African country expects to start production by 2025, an official said Tuesday. The spokesman for Uganda's ministry of energy and mineral development, Solomon Muyita, said the beginning of drilling at the Kingfisher oil field in the Kikuube district was “a significant stride” toward achieving commercial oil production. The China National Offshore Oil Corporation, CNOOC, operates the field.

  • Two Russian-owned planes worth EUR 10 million arrested in Ukraine

    A Ukrainian court has seized two An-148 aircraft belonging to a Russian joint-stock company worth EUR 10 million ($11 million), Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Telegram on Jan. 24.

  • Russia orders the creation of 24 penal colonies in occupied Ukraine, says report

    Russia has decreed that 24 new penal colonies, famous for their harsh conditions, will be created in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

  • Four Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four more members of the far-right Oath Keepers were found guilty on Monday of seditious conspiracy for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, in another big win for federal prosecutors. The verdict marks the end of the second major sedition trial against members of the extremist group, who were among the hundreds who attacked the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 presidential election. The 12-member jury found Oath Keeper members David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta and Edward Vallejo guilty of seditious conspiracy.

  • Republicans gather for their first big party meeting since the midterms

    Republican officials are gathering in California for the Republican National Committee's winter meeting, its first big gathering since the midterms.

  • The majority of Russia's armed forces are against the policies of their leaders, FSB defector says

    Another Russian defector said that every second FSB officer wants to run away as they understand Russia won't win the war.

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy is abusing his power ‘to exact political vengeance’

    Representatives Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to prevent them from serving on House committees while giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene her choice of committees.