Ukraine's parliament passes additional sanctions against Iran

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, voted in favor of the proposal to impose additional sanctions against Iran for a period of 50 years, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on May 29.

According to Zhelezniak, 328 lawmakers voted in favor of the proposal.

President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the parliament on May 28 to approve a draft resolution on the sanctions.

The draft resolution proposed a comprehensive ban on all trade activities with Iran, including investments and technology transfers. It also aimed to halt the transit of Iranian products through Ukrainian territory and prohibit the withdrawal of Iranian assets held in Ukraine.

Iran has supplied Russia with kamikaze drones which have been used to launch mass attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure, resulting in significant financial losses and civilian deaths.

The U.S. announced additional sanctions in late March against four companies and three individuals from Iran and Turkey for their role in Iran's drone and arms development programs.

In December 2022, the EU also announced sanctions against Iran and four entities "for their role in the development and delivery of drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine."