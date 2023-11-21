Ukraine's Parliament supports increase of Anti-Corruption Bureau's staff by 300 people

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) in the first reading supported the bill which proposes to increase the number of staff of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) from 700 to 1,000 people.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Details: 323 MPs voted in favour of the bill No 10203-1.

They plan to increase the number of NABU staff by 300 people, from 700 to 1,000 employees.

The bill provides for a phased approach to hiring people for additional positions: 100 positions in 2024, another 100 in 2025 and then 100 more in 2026.

Zhelezniak stressed that this is an important bill, as it is part of the EU requirements.

Background:

In recent years, NABU complained about the lack of detectives. For instance, Andrii Kaluzhynskyi, head of the main unit of detectives of NABU said that only about 220 detectives are currently working throughout the country.

In addition, each detective is both an investigator and an operative. That is, each of them must identify crimes, investigate them, draw up indictments, etc.

In contrast, other law enforcement agencies can boast of thousands of employees.

