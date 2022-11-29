Ukraines Permanent Representative to UN suggests Russia be called Muscovy

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, believes that Ukraine could approve a law according to which Russia will be called Muscovy.

Quote from Kyslytsya: "Let’s take Magyarország [Uhorshchyna] (Ukr); Hungary (Eng); Ungarn (DE); Węgry (PL); Österreich - Austria (Eng); Rakúsko (Slovak). All in all, everyone calls countries however they want [in their language-ed.].

So, what prevents us – the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) – from reverting to the historical name of Muscovy?

Their current name is stolen anyway."

Details: Kyslytsya has also created an opinion poll about his suggestion.

For reference: Muscovy is a historical name of the Russian Federation, it was first mentioned on the maps from the 16th century. Muscovy was also called Moskovshchyna in Ukraine.

Russia (in Greek – Ρωσία) is a Greek and Byzantine name for Rus which became a loanword name for Muscovy.

