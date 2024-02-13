Ukraine's PM announces "huge advance" in ammo production

Last year, Ukraine increased the production of mortar ammunition by 42 times and produced two and a half times more artillery projectiles.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at a meeting of the government

Quote: "There has been a huge advance in ammunition production. Last year, the manufacture of mortar projectiles increased 42 times and that of artillery rounds two and a half times. Another spike is expected in 2024. This will be facilitated by deregulation, which has already been carried out."

In addition, algorithms for the development and commissioning of products have been created, which will involve even more Ukrainian manufacturers in fulfilling defence orders.

Background:

On 9 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established an Industry Defence Committee to take the country's defence industry to the next level. The Committee’s first meeting was held on 13 February.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 20 billion (about US$52 million) for fortifications since the beginning of the year.

Support UP or become our patron!