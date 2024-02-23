Ukraine's PM on Polish border blockade: We are preparing proposals and ready for reasonable compromises

The Cabinet of Ministers is holding an off-site meeting in Lviv Oblast, with the blockade of the border being one of the key issues.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, we are holding an off-site government meeting. On behalf of Ukraine's President, we are meeting in Lviv Oblast. One of the most pressing issues is the border blockade. We're preparing clear steps and concrete proposals," he said.

Shmyhal stated that Ukraine intends to engage in a pragmatic dialogue with Poland and is willing to make reasonable compromises.

"At the same time, we continue to expand our use of other means of transportation: seaports, Danube river ports, land border checkpoints with our other neighbours and rail transport. In January 2024, 88% of Ukrainian wheat was exported to the EU via the Black Sea. This is the outcome of our maritime logistics corridor efforts," he said.

Shmyhal added that the Danube ports continue to set new transshipment volume records.

In addition, Ukraine is expanding its cooperation with Romania.

"Our partners there have demonstrated their dependability. In January 2024, 1.1 million tonnes of grain passed through Romania in transit. The figure for the first half of February has already reached 0.6 million tonnes," said the Ukrainian Prime Minister.

On the border with Hungary, a new checkpoint called Velyka Palad - Nagyhodos will be opened. It will process passenger cars, helping to reduce queues and speed up border crossings for our citizens.

"In addition, we agreed to expand the operations of another checkpoint on the Hungary border, Luzhanka - Berehshuran. They will now be able to process empty trucks without weight restrictions, as well as passenger vehicles and [laden] trucks weighing up to 7.5 tonnes." Shmyhal concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!