Ukraine's PM speaks to US Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery for first time

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has had his first conversation with Penny Pritzker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: The prime minister stressed that Ukraine is interested in getting American business involved in Ukraine’s recovery.

Quote: "I briefed her on our vision for the country's recovery and outlined the needs for each of the rapid recovery priorities: energy, mine clearance, rebuilding housing, critical infrastructure, and the economy.

I thanked USAID for the joint business support programmes that are helping to create new jobs. We are working with the World Bank on post-war recovery needs. I stressed that the aggressor must pay for the damage caused. Confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery is a vital tool for this.

Logistics development is among the essential elements of economic growth. We discussed the expansion of solidarity corridors and war risk insurance. We are moving forward with reforms on the path to the EU and NATO and in digitalisation. I paid particular attention to the veterans' policy and the integration of military personnel into the social and economic life of the country."

Background:

