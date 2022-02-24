Ukraine's president declared martial law after Russia's attack. But what is it?

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law across the entire country after Russia attacked early Thursday morning.

Dozens of people have been killed and injured from the military strikes aimed at Ukraine's biggest cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa. The country is mobilizing 36,000 reservists as it prepares for a full-scale invasion from the Kremlin.

Zelensky urged all citizens who wanted to defend their country to come forward and Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them, according to Reuters.

"We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country," he said during a short video address on Thursday, CNN reported. "We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working."

What is martial law?

Martial law is the temporary substitution of military authority for civilian rule, according to the U.S Department of Justice.

The specifics of martial law differ from country to country, and it is usually invoked during times of war, rebellion and civil disorder.

"Martial law is essentially the absence of law," William Banks, a Syracuse University College of Law Board of Advisors Distinguished Professor, told USA TODAY previously. "It's really an alien concept" in the U.S., he added.

It generally means that military officials are in charge of applying law and not civilian leaders or police. It would apply to situations where the rule of law has broken down so much that law is no longer in place.

Live updates: Biden details new Russian sanctions, says 'aggression cannot go unanswered'

What does this mean for civilians in Ukraine?

By Zelensky invoking martial law, civilians in Ukraine will have to look to the military to enforce laws. He did not define what restrictive measures would be put in place while the law is active.

If a civilian is accused of breaching martial law, they could be tried in military tribunals if civilian courts aren't functioning, according to the U.S Department of Justice.

When has martial law been declared before?

In 2018, then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko introduced martial law for 30 days after Russia fired upon and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and their crews.

The Philippines former president Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in 2017 across the southern third of the nation after an Islamic State group-linked militants beheaded a police chief, burned buildings and seized a Catholic priest.

It has been declared at least 68 times in the U.S. with the last time being in 1940 when the Oklahoma governor invoked martial law in an effort to prevent operation on the Grand River Dam, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Contributing: Associated Press, Ryan W. Miller

