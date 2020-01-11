Ukraine's president wants a 'full admission of guilt' and compensation from Iran after it shot down a commercial plane

NurPhoto/ Getty

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is speaking out about the commercial airplane that Iran accidentally shut down Wednesday, saying he expects a full admission of guilt.

On Saturday, the president said in the statement that he wants more answers from Iran after it admitted to mistakenly shooting down a Ukraine International Airlines plane and killing 176 passengers on board.

"Iran has pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane, but we insist on a full admission of guilt," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. "We expect from Iran assurances of their readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice, the return of the bodies of the dead, the payment of compensation, official apologies through diplomatic channels."

Iran initially denied involvement in the plane crash, but videos showed that a ground-to-air missile in Iran shot down the plane just hours after the country launched missiles on US troops in a military base in Iraq. It wasn't until Friday that the country took responsibility for the crash, blaming it on human error.

Onboard the plane, there were 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 63 Canadians, students, and newlyweds — all of whom died in the crash.

