Ukraine's President Zelensky said he didn't feel pressured by Trump. Here's why that's bogus.

One of the GOP's key defenses of President Donald Trump in the impeachment inquiry is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he did not feel pressured by Trump in a July 25 phone call.

During the call, Trump urged Zelensky to launch investigations into his political rivals that could give him an advantage in the 2020 US presidential election.

Impeachment inquiry witnesses, congressional lawmakers, and Ukraine experts said Zelensky would never admit to feeling pressured because of Ukraine's culture and his need to keep the US on his side.

US assistance to Ukraine is vital as it contends with an ongoing conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.

That's why it doesn't matter if Zelensky says he was pressured. He was.

"I would like you to do us a favor."

Those were President Donald Trump's words to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a roughly 30-minute phone call on July 25 that's now at the center of an impeachment inquiry.

Trump said this right after Zelensky mentioned US security assistance to Ukraine, and right before urging his Ukrainian counterpart to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and a bogus conspiracy theory on the 2016 election.

The call alarmed US officials and led to a whistleblower complaint that accused Trump of using the power of his office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election. The complaint spiraled into the impeachment inquiry, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused Trump of bribery and abuse of power.

Zelensky said he didn't feel pressured, but he would never say otherwise because Ukraine needs the US on its side

Zelensky has publicly stated he did not feel pressured by Trump during the call and insisted there was "no blackmail." Republicans such as Reps. Jim Jordan and John Ratcliffe have leaned heavily on this as they've sought to defend the president against damning allegations in the impeachment inquiry.

But there's a gaping hole in this line of defense, as it leaves out vital context and ignores the fact Zelensky's hands are tied by the necessities of his job.

Ukraine is heavily reliant on US assistance amid the ongoing conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.

The current top diplomat to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, underscored Ukraine's reliance in US assistance in his testimony to House investigators. Taylor was on the frontlines of the Ukraine conflict less than a week before he testified.

Taylor said: "Even as we sit here today, the Russians are attacking Ukrainian soldiers in their own country and have been for the last four years. I saw this on the front line last week; the day I was there a Ukrainian soldier was killed and four were wounded."

Taylor added: "The security assistance we provide is crucial to Ukraine's defense and to the protection of the soldiers I met last week."

The bloody conflict is precisely why Zelensky in the July 25 call thanked Trump for the US government's "great support in the area of defense" before indicating his country is eager to receive more assistance. "We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps," Zelensky said.

At the time of the July 25 call, Trump had recently put roughly $400 million in congressionally-approved security assistance on hold. Ukrainian officials inquired about the frozen US security aid on July 25 (the same day of the call), according to testimony to House investigators from Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary at the Defense Department. This suggests Ukraine knew that the aid was on hold at the time of the Trump-Zelensky call.

Trump also has a documented record of lashing out at both real and perceived critics. If Zelensky spoke out publicly against Trump, it could have major consequences for him and Ukraine — particularly as he seeks a resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Zelensky in Paris to discuss the conflict next month, and US support to Ukraine is important leverage in such talks.