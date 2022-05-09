Ukraines Presidential Office responds to Putins lies at 9 May parade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Roman Petrenko
    Russian businessman

Roman Petrenko – Monday, 9 May 2022, 12:51

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, emphasised that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech during the 9 May parade in Moscow was all lies.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "Let’s remind ourselves of this once again. NATO countries were not going to attack Russia. Ukraine was not planning an attack on Crimea.

Russian troops are dying in an attempt to occupy another country, not in an attempt to defend their own. This war had no rational grounds, only the sickly imperial ambitions of the Russian Federation."

Background: On 9 May, Putin announced that NATO and Ukraine had been planning "a punitive operation in Donbas" and preparing to "invade historically Russian land, including Crimea."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Only Winners at Putin’s Victory Day Parade? The Hackers Who Took Over Russian TV

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via ReutersRussian President Vladimir Putin gave a short but defiant speech at a Victory Day parade in which he neither declared war on Ukraine nor claimed victory in his 74-day-old “special operation.” The celebration was a typical show of Russia’s military might, which has been put to the test in Ukraine. A flyover fighter jet accompaniment was canceled due to what the Kremlin called “bad weather”—but what in reality appeared to show itself as sunny skies with light

  • General Staff: Russian forces prepare for offensive on two fronts

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 06:46 Russian troops are concentrating their forces and preparing to advance on populated areas on the Izium and Donetsk fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: The greatest activity of the invaders is observed on the Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk fronts.

  • Putin accuses the West of backing threats of 'nuclear war,' provoking Ukraine conflict

    Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the West in his Victory Day speech Monday at the Kremlin, claiming that the U.S. and other countries had propped up a “threat” on Russia's borders and had even supported threats of nuclear war against the Kremlin.

  • Ukraine Latest: Ukraine Rejects Putin’s World War II Comparison

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine rejected on Monday President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to justify Russia’s invasion as an effort to defend the homeland and compare it to the Second World War.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Cru

  • Donetsk People's Republic Leader Holds Victory Day Parade in Mariupol

    The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR or DNR), Denis Pushilin, was seen leading a Victory Day march in Mariupol in footage posted by the DNR Online on May 9.In the video, Pushilin is seen lighting the Eternal Flame at the city’s Victims of Fascism memorial in the Primorsky district. He also leads a march in front of a long banner.May 9 marks the annual celebration by Russia of the country’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said on May 9 that Russia had resumed attacks on the Azovstal steel plant after a UN convoy had left the Donetsk region. Telegram posts from Andriushchenko also described the march in Mariupol as involving outsiders bused in to take part. “Occupiers are in place. Collaborators on site. The only ones who are not there are Mariupol residents,” one post said, according to a machine translation. Credit: DNR Online via Storyful

  • 'Invincible' Russian tank equipped with exploding armour destroyed by Ukrainian troops

    An "invincible" Russian tank equipped with exploding armour and a smokescreen to defend against laser-guided missiles has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces, British intelligence has confirmed.

  • Syria President Assad visits Iran for meetings in rare trip

    Syrian President Bashar Assad met with Iranian leaders in Tehran on Sunday, Iranian and Syrian media reported, marking his second trip to major wartime ally Iran since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011. Nour News, a website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that Assad met Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

  • Russians hold parades with Soviet flags in occupied Ukrainian cities

    Roman Petrenko - Monday, 9 May 2022, 10:17 An Immortal Regiment commemoration[the Immortal Regiment is a civil event staged in major cities in Russia every 9 May during the Victory Day celebrations] has taken place in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

  • Russian Vessel at Snake Island Hit by Ukrainian Drone

    Aerial footage released by the Ukrainian military on May 7 shows strikes on a vessel and a structure on Snake Island in the Black Sea, which had been occupied by Russian forces since late February.Snake Island, or Zmiinyi Island, became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression when, on the first day on the invasion, a viral audio recording depicted a Ukrainian soldier stationed on the island replying with an expletive as the crew of a Russian warship warned Ukrainians to surrender.The Ukrainian defense ministry said strikes carried out by a Bayraktar TB2 drone hit one of Russia’s Serna-class high-speed landing craft and two “Thor” anti-aircraft missile systems.The footage was released on May 7 by the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South on May 7, but the date of the strikes has not been independently verified. Credit: Armed Forces of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

    Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. “Prices have been going up, and this has been happening to us since the war in Ukraine started,” said the 40-year-old, who has lived in a tent camp for displaced people in the last rebel-held enclave in Syria for the past six years since fleeing a government offensive. Food prices around the world were already rising, but the war in Ukraine has accelerated the increase since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24.

  • Inquest into fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles by Seattle officers to move forward

    An inquest to ascertain the facts about the fatal shooting of a woman by two Seattle police officers is moving forward, according to the attorneys representing the victim’s family.

  • General Staff Summary: Russians seize area around Shandryholove in Donetsk Region

    ANASTASIYA KALATUR - SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 06:37 On the Lyman front, Russians have seized the northern outskirts of Shandryholove (Donetsk Region) following an assault. Source: General Staff summary Details: The Russians continue their offensive on the Lyman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk and Avdiivka fronts.

  • G7 leaders pledge further economic isolation of Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will reinforce Russia's economic isolation and "elevate" a campaign against Russian elites who support President Vladimir Putin. After meeting virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the leaders said they would cut off key services on which Russia depends, reinforcing the isolation of Russia "across all sectors of its economy." Putin calls the invasion a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.

  • General Staff: Ukrainian troops liberate another village near Kharkiv, Russian troops try to hold out

    Svitlana Kizilova - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 18:37 Russian troops have lost control over the village of Tsyrkuny near Kharkiv as a result of an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on Saturday 7 May Details: General Staff reports that the invader's main efforts on the Slobozhanskyi front are focused on hindering the further advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards the state border of Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

    The billionaire and CEO of Tesla supported Ukraine after the Russian invasion and did not hesitate to challenge President Vladimir Putin.

  • Hackers replaced Russian TV schedules during Putin's 'Victory Day' parade with anti-war messages, saying the blood of Ukrainians is on Russians' hands

    Monday marks Russia's annual "Victory Day" celebrations. The messages told Russian viewers "TV and the authorities are lying" about the Ukraine war.

  • Curious about Trump’s $75K per person Derby fundraiser? We caught up with an attendee

    Former President Donald Trump was so late he only got to watch the Derby itself, but posed for photos with everyone who went to the event, one attendee told the Herald-Leader.

  • Former metro-east police chief, strip club owner and ‘Grim Reaper of Radio’ has died

    “I ain’t going to quit talking and saying what I want until they cut my tongue out and put me six foot under,” he said during a broadcast in 2017 following complaints about his frequent use of the N-word on the air.

  • Trump hit back at Mark Esper's series of damaging claims, saying his former defense chief was so useless he had to 'run the military' himself

    Esper made damaging claims about the former president in a "60 Minutes" interview, including that Trump wanted the military to shoot protesters.

  • Critics Erupt After Clarence Thomas Tells Americans To Deal With It On Roe v. Wade

    Supreme Court Justice chides the public to "live with" it, but that doesn't seem to be the route his wife took after the election.