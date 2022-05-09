Ukraines Presidential Office responds to Putins lies at 9 May parade

Roman Petrenko – Monday, 9 May 2022, 12:51

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, emphasised that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech during the 9 May parade in Moscow was all lies.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "Let’s remind ourselves of this once again. NATO countries were not going to attack Russia. Ukraine was not planning an attack on Crimea.

Russian troops are dying in an attempt to occupy another country, not in an attempt to defend their own. This war had no rational grounds, only the sickly imperial ambitions of the Russian Federation."

Background: On 9 May, Putin announced that NATO and Ukraine had been planning "a punitive operation in Donbas" and preparing to "invade historically Russian land, including Crimea."