Ukraine's President's Office reveals results of 3rd Peace Formula meeting in Malta

The third meeting dedicated to the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Malta on 28-29 October was focused on the topics of nuclear, food and power safety, as well as on the liberation of prisoners of war and deported persons, and the restoring of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

The five points of the Peace Formula, which were on the agenda in Malta had previously been studied by work groups upon participation of diplomatic representatives of different countries. Each topic at the meeting was presented and commented on by Ukrainian and foreign officials.

The nuclear security plan provides for complete withdrawal of the Russian personnel, armament and military equipment from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and handing the control over the plant to Ukraine, strengthening the role of international Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the monitoring of adherence to operating rules, as well as studying the accountability mechanisms for violating the principles of nuclear security.

Implementation of the clause concerning power security provides for the development of the energy resistance model and making it possible to use power as a leverage of influence in future acts of aggression.

In the context of food security, the Peace Formula suggests introducing international security guarantees for uninterrupted supply of food, specifically to strengthen the protection of port and logistic infrastructure of Ukraine, facilitate mine clearance on the sea routes and support the insurance of vessels and cargoes, which are being transported into and from the Ukrainian sea ports.

The action plan for bringing the prisoners of war and deported Ukrainians back to Ukraine provides for creating an international monitoring group for collecting the information about them; gaining access to the places whey they are held; imposing new sanctions against Russia and its officials for violating the international humanitarian law, and putting pressure on Russia so as to grant the UN and the International Red Cross Community unobstructed access to Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Concerning the clause about adhering to the UN Stature and restoring territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order, the work group suggests focusing on the reform of the UN Security Council and limiting the veto right, strengthening the role of the International UN Court by recognising the mandatory jurisdiction of the court in all arguments about the violation of the UN Statute, as well as creating the early warning system about the actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states.

Over 65 countries participated in the meeting in Malta, and this number is significantly higher than at the previous meeting in Saudi Arabia. The list of the participants has not been disclosed but it was revealed that Armenia participated for the first time.

