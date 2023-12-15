Ukraine's Prime Minister announces next steps of EU integration for 2024

The extension of the transport and economic visa-free regimes with the European Union, as well as the early obtainment of the industrial visa-free regime, are among Ukraine's priorities for 2024.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian Prime Minister, following a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the president of Ukraine.

Quote: "We continue to integrate into the European single market," Shmyhal said.

As he said, the tasks for 2024 include:

extension of the transport visa-free regime,

extension of the economic visa-free regime,

obtaining an industrial visa-free regime,

implementation of EU acts on roaming visa-free regime.

As Shmyhal said, the government understands how to implement these tasks.

Quote: "We have the expertise, teams, resources – everything is there. And most importantly, there is the will of the whole of Ukraine," Shmyhal summed up.

He also reminded the congress of the direction of European integration, which has been fully implemented to date.

"The Ukrainian power grid has been fully merged with the European one," the prime minister said.

