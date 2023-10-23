Ukraine's Prime Minister: Ukraine receives ninth tranche of macro-financial aid in amount of 1.5 billion euros from EU

Denys Shmyhal , the Prime Minister of Ukraine, has announced that Ukraine received the ninth tranche of macro-financial aid in the amount of 1.5 billion euros from the European Union.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram; European Pravda

Quote: "Now, together with the European Commission, we are working on a new long-term Ukraine Facility program with a total volume of 50 billion euros. We expect to receive 18 billion euros from them next year."

Details: The Prime Minister thanked the European partners for their steadfast solidarity with Ukraine.

In general, the budget support from the EU in 2023 already amounts to 15 billion. This is one of the most important factors that helps Ukraine to stay economically strong and stable, Shmyhal noted.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Background: The European Commission disbursed another €1.5 billion to Ukraine on 22 September as part of the €18 billion macro-financial support package planned for this year.

Support UP or become our patron!