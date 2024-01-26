Ukraine's railway company to hire veterans to protect infrastructure with drones

Ukraine's state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said on Jan. 25 that it is creating a unit that will use drones to monitor and protect railroad infrastructure.

The unit will be staffed by former railroad workers who have been wounded and returned from the front line.

The reintegration of veterans has been an issue in Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the Donbas in 2014.

Ukrzaliznytsia has partnered in this project with the Kruk UAV Operator Training Center, whose instructors will teach employees how to pilot drones and conduct UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) engineering training. First, a test UAV unit will be created.

The company said the UAVs will be used to prevent the theft of its property, record offenses, inspect infrastructure during martial law, and help investigate transport accidents.

Ukrzaliznytsia transported a record 2.1 million passengers to European countries in 2023, the company said earlier in January.

Ukraine and France signed a memorandum in April last year that will see France help restore Ukraine’s railway system.

