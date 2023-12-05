Ukraine's railway orders 22 more passenger cars from Kryukov Works in $27 million no-bid deal

Ukrzaliznytsia signed a contract with Kryukov Railway Car Building Works (KRCBW) for the supply of 22 new passenger railcars by June 30, 2026, totaling UAH 980.45 million ($26.7 million), Interfax-Ukraine reported on Dec. 4.

KRCBW will supply 11 compartment cars (with a price per unit of UAH 44.075 million ($1.2 million)), three two-berth compartment cars (UAH 43.176 million ($1.2 million)), seven couchette cars (UAH 45.57 million ($1.2 million)) and one car adapted for the transportation of passengers with disabilities (UAH 47.07 million ($1.3 million)).

The cars will be equipped with air conditioning, vacuum toilets, changing tables, controlled lighting, sockets and USB ports, coffee machines, and video surveillance systems. The compartment cars and two-berth compartment cars are also equipped with an alarm system and a door lock button.

The payment terms provide for a 65% prepayment (UAH 637.29 million ($17.4 million)) within 14 working days from the date of invoice and a 35% postpayment within 30 calendar days from the date of delivery.

The Ministry of Finance announced on Nov. 7 that Ukrzaliznytsia would receive UAH 11 billion ($300 million) of budget support in 2023. In particular, UAH 5 billion ($136.4 million) of budget support from the state, UAH 3.9 billion ($106.4 million) from the European Investment Bank, and UAH 2.1 billion ($57.3 million) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Ukrzaliznytsia signed a contract with KRCBW in fall 2023 following a tender for the manufacture of 44 passenger railcars for UAH 1.95 billion ($53.2 million) with delivery by Dec. 31, 2025.

KRCBW fulfilled a 2021 Ukrzaliznytsia order for the supply of 100 passenger railcars in spring 2023.

