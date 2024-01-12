Ukraine's Rocket Forces hit 12 Russian targets in last 24 hours – General Staff

There were 68 combat clashes at the contact line over the past day. The Russians launched 2 missile strikes, 43 airstrikes and fired 25 times from multiple rocket launchers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 12 January

Quote: "Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 21 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 4 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Rocket Forces struck six clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one command post, one artillery unit, two air defence facilities, one ammunition storage point and one enemy radar station."

Details: On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled six attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Hryhorivka and Vesele, Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces were trying to advance their tactical position.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Avdiivka and another 16 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian armed forces, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 15 times.

On the Shakhtarske front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks south of Zolota Nyva and west of Staromaiorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground.

The Russian forces did not abandon their intention to drive Defence Forces units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians made eight unsuccessful assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the Russians.

