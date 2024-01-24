Ukraine's SBU accuses Kremlin missile tsar with complicity in war

Ukraine’s SBU security service has collected evidence against the CEO of the Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation, Boris Obnosov, who contributes to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the SBU press service reported on Telegram on Jan. 24.

Obnosov is a member of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's inner circle and heads Russia's largest sanctioned holding company, which produces cruise missiles and guided bombs.

Substantial numbers of weapons are regularly supplied by his company to Russian military units for the war against Ukraine, SBU says.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian military has launched more than 140 strikes on civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in Ukraine with Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles alone.

Additionally, the Russian military uses other weapons produced by Obnosov’s corporation, including: P-800 Oniks, Kh-22, Kh-32, and Kh-59 cruise and anti-ship missiles, and KAB-500 and KAB-1500 series guided aerial bombs.

The SBU established that, a few months before Feb. 24, 2022, Obnosov was awarded the title of “Hero of Russia” for his direct participation in preparations for the full-scale invasion.

SBU investigators charged him with aiding and abetting in the conduct of an aggressive war, and measures are currently underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine and put him on the international wanted list.

Law enforcement officers are also carrying out investigative actions aimed at identifying, freezing, and ultimately seizing all foreign assets belonging to the suspect, with the aim of transferring those assets to Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry’s National Resistance Center earlier reported that the Russian military-industrial complex planned to produce 683 cruise missiles and 215,000 aerial bombs and unguided missiles in 2024.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine