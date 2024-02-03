Ukraine's SBU behind drone strike on key Russian oil refinery supplying army, NV sources say

Fire at one of Russia's largest oil refineries on 3 February

An attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Lukoil, in Volgograd overnight on Feb. 3, was carried out by Ukraine’s SBU security service, a source of NV reported.

The SBU struck with two drones, hitting the primary oil refining unit, "without which the plant will lose a significant part of its production capacity."

"The SBU continues to systematically destroy the infrastructure used by Russia to wage war in Ukraine," the NV source said.

"By attacking oil refineries that support Russia's military-industrial complex, we not only disrupt fuel logistics for enemy vehicles but also reduce funds flowing into the Russian budget," the NV source said.

Read also: Drone strike ignites fire at major Russian oil refinery in Volgograd, blaze covers 300 square meters

A drone attack and fire at the Volgograd refinery were reported by Russian Telegram channels earlier. At the peak of the fire, it spread over an area of 300 square meters. Local authorities nonetheless reported the alleged destruction of the drones.

A fire broke out in the port of Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg overnight on Jan. 20-21 after a series of explosions. The fire engulfed the terminal of Novatek, Russia's largest natural gas producer.

Informed sources told NV that the attack on the marine terminal was a special operation by the SBU. This facility, in particular, processes fuel for the occupation forces. According to the sources, after the attack, the tankers went offshore, and Russia was forced to redeploy air defense systems from the front.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine