Ukraine's SBU charges 30 collaborators in Zaporizhzhya Oblast

Ukraine’s SBU security service has charged 30 collaborators who joined the ranks of Russia’s Internal Ministry (MVD) in occupied areas of Zaporizhzhya Oblast, the SBU said in a Telegram post on Nov. 30.

The traitors were responsible for attempting to establish the Kremlin’s authority over Ukrainian territory and repressing the local population, according to the SBU.

Read also: Ukraine’s SBU accuses ‘Hero of Russia’ of war crimes in Bucha

Among the suspects are former local law enforcement officers who, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, supported Russian invasion. Later, the Russian FSB security service appointed eight of the collaborators to "leading positions" within the occupying “authority,” with another 22 becoming their subordinates.

Read also: UA identifies Russian General responsible for torture, beatings, and kidnap of Ukrainians in Lyman

The collaborators, following instructions from Moscow, are said to be involved in organizing mass repressions against the Ukrainian resistance movement. The collaborators are accused of kidnapping people, illegal imprisonment, and using various forms of torture, including electric shock and forced starvation.

Read also: SBU detains TikToker for revealing air defence locations during massive Russian attack on Odesa

The accused would face up to 15 years in prison.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine