Ukraine's SBU executes precision strike on Russian fuel terminal in Ust-Luga — NV sources

Fire at the marine terminal in Ust-Luga after the attack on January 21

An overnight attack on an oil terminal in Ust-Luga, Leningrad Oblast, Russia was a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s SBU security service, insider sources revealed to NV on Jan. 21.

The strategic terminal, which is responsible for processing fuel for the Russian military, has now become a hot target, further disrupting Russian logistics.

The precision strikes by SBU drones ignited a huge blaze that continued to rage into the morning of Jan. 21, forcing Russian authorities to evacuate personnel from the facility.

NV’s source emphasized the significance of the Ust-Luga Oil Terminal in Leningrad Oblast for the Russians.

“Fuel is processed there, which, in particular, is supplied to Russian troops,” the source said.

“A successful attack on such a terminal not only inflicts economic losses on the enemy, depriving the occupiers of the opportunity to earn money for waging war in Ukraine, but also significantly complicates the logistics of fuel for the Russian military."

Russian Telegram channels initially reported explosions on the night of Jan. 21, followed by news of a fire in the port of Ust-Luga in Leningrad Oblast. Preceding the fire, residents of nearby towns reported hearing drone sounds in the sky.

The fire reportedly occurred at the terminal of Novatek, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer.

