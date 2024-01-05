Ukraine's Security Service arrests agricultural businessman suspected of collaborating with Russians in Kherson Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained the owner of an agricultural holding in Kyiv suspected of supplying food products to the Russians on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: SSU

The SSU states that it has gathered evidence against the founder of one of the largest agricultural holding companies in Ukraine, who is suspected of financing armed aggression by the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The investigation materials indicate that the food company controlled by the suspect is located in the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast and is operating in Russia’s interests. In particular, this company is one of the main suppliers of food products to Russian forces stationed in Ukraine's south," the statement says.

SSU personnel detained the suspect in his son's apartment in Kyiv, where he was hiding and planning to escape to Russia. In 2022, the businessman organised the "re-registration" of the agricultural company in the so-called Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation for Kherson Oblast.

The SSU adds that the suspect's business is collaborating with the Russian occupational authorities, paying over RUB 100,000 per month to its budget. Additionally, the company is one of the main sponsors of the Russian fund supporting participants in the "special military operation" [as the war against Ukraine is called in Russia – ed.].

It is also documented that the businessman handed over warehouse facilities at the company’s production complex in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka district in Kherson Oblast to the Russian forces.

Documents, seals, computer equipment and a mobile phone were seized during the arrest and searches, confirming the fact that he had cooperated with Russia. Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served the suspect with a notice of suspicion under Article 111-2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The man faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Support UP or become our patron!