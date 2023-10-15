Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russia's Belgorod Oblast with drones, causing power outages

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has successfully targeted a power substation in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on the night of 14-15 October, to which Russian military facilities were connected.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the SSU

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed to have shot down 27 drones over Russia overnight.

Meanwhile, the SSU provided Ukrainska Pravda with a video of a successful attack on an electrical substation in the village of Krasna Yaruga.

The special service reported that it was the substation, to which some Russian military facilities were connected.

The video features the UAVs engaging the target.

СБУ влаштувала черговий блекаут російським загарбникам. Удар дронів по електричній підстанції Красна Яруга pic.twitter.com/rg96AFPdPs — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 15, 2023

Ukrainska Pravda's source added that the SSU is causing blackouts to the Russians as a response to their numerous attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and "this is a reality that is already on their doorstep".

