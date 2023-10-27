Ukraine's Security Service behind attempted assassination of pro-Russian traitor Tsarov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has carried out a special operation to assassinate Oleh Tsarov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker and traitor to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in the SSU

Details: The source said Tsarov has long been on the list of traitors who face justice for their crimes and is, therefore, an absolutely legitimate target.

"He is not just a fanatic of the 'Russian world', but a person who personally came with Russian tanks to capture Kyiv," the source said [The "Russian world" is the general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures – ed.].

Details of the special operation have not yet been disclosed. Meanwhile, reports confirm that two shots from a firearm have hit Tsarov.

The latest information indicates that Tsarov's condition is critical.

Background: On 27 October, Russian collaborators reported that an assassination attempt has been made on Oleh Tsarov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker (four convocations with the Kremlin-aligned Party of Regions), in the Kirov sanatorium in Yalta, temporarily Russian-occupied Crimea.

There was no official confirmation of this data.

