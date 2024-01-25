Ukraine's Security Service behind drone attack on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery – UP sources

Rosneft’s oil depot in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, where a fire broke out on the night of 24-25 January, was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in special services

Details: The source said that the drone attack by the Security Service of Ukraine caused a conflagration at the plant. "The primary processing unit for petroleum products, specifically the vacuum and atmospheric chambers, took damage," the source clarified.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is striking deep into Russia and continues attacks on facilities that not only have significant importance for the Russian economy but also supply fuel to enemy forces. There will be many more surprises; the systematic work is ongoing," noted the special services.

Background:

A fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai (Russia) on the night of 24-25 January. Residents reported the flyover of several UAVs. They were seen both before and after the fire at the oil depot.

Later, on the night of 20-21 January, Ukrainian special services continued their special explosive operations on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, it was reported that the nighttime attack on the sea terminal in Ust-Luga, Leningrad Oblast, Russia, was also a Security Service operation.

