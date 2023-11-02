Ukraine's Security Service blocks over 20 centres of pro-Kremlin AllatRa sect

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine have neutralised and blocked more than 20 centres of the pseudo-religious pro-Russian sect AllatRa, which operated throughout Ukraine and justified Russian aggression.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "Under the guise of 'missionary work', members of the religious sect justified Russia's armed aggression and publicly promoted the Kremlin's idea of creating a 'union of Slavic peoples' under Moscow's leadership."

Details: The sect, which was reportedly working for Russian secret services, had centres in every major city.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that the sect had a clear hierarchical structure and its own "representative offices" in each oblast’s administrative capital. These centres ran a massive operation to encourage local residents to join the sect and spread the Kremlin's ideas.

All Photos: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The AllatRa leaders also launched a network of their own media and online outlets: social media accounts where they published propaganda posts and videos and promoted pro-Kremlin narratives through the ideas of the so-called "creative society".

Among other things, they campaigned for the Russian occupiers to carry out massive missile and bomb attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities.

According to an investigation, the group’s leaders left the country illegally in the spring of 2022, using forged documents certifying their removal from the military register, but they continued to run their criminal organisation in Ukraine.

An expert analysis has confirmed that AllatRa carried out sabotage activities for the benefit of Russia.

The leader of AllatRa has been served with a notice of suspicion.

