Ukraine's Security Service blocks webcams hacked by Russians to direct strikes on Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has blocked webcams that revealed the air defence operations during Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on 2 January.

Source: report by the SSU

Quote: "The Security Service has established the locations and dismantled the webcams that broadcast the air defence operations and locations of Kyiv's critical infrastructure during the 2 January Russian air attack.

The case in question is two automated online surveillance cameras that were hacked by Russian secret services to spy on Ukrainian defence forces in Kyiv."

Details: The SSU reported that one of the devices was located on the balcony of an apartment building and was used by a local housing cooperative to monitor the surrounding area. Another camera, blocked in one of Kyiv's residential areas, was also used for surveillance.

"However, the aggressor gained remote access to control this webcam through hacking. Having accessed its settings, the Russian secret services changed the viewing angle and connected it to a YouTube streaming platform," the SSU said, adding that "using these cameras, the aggressor gathered data to prepare and adjust strikes on Kyiv."

The SSU also reported that it has blocked the operation of about 10,000 IP cameras since the start of the full-scale invasion, which the Russians could have used to adjust missile attacks on Ukraine.

Background:

On the night and morning of 2 January, the Russians launched 99 missiles of various types towards Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed.

The attacks mainly targeted Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Three people were killed in a large-scale missile attack on the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. One civilian was killed in the capital and two in Kyiv Oblast.

One person was killed in the city of Kharkiv, and three fires broke out in the city, destroying many civilian buildings, warehouses and cars.

