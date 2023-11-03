Ukraine's Security Service catches Russian mole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an FSB informant in Zaporizhzhia who joined the Oblast Military Administration to provide information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the country's south.

Source: the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on social media

Details: The SSU says that the man tried to obtain secret information about the deployment of the Armed Forces and defence procurement in the oblast covertly while serving as the chief specialist of the Oblast Military Administration’s cybersecurity department.

The Russian mole tried to use his access to the servers of the state institution to get secret information.

The SSU said that the offender was caught in time, and he did not have an opportunity to pass on the intelligence to Russia.

The investigation has found that the Russian informant turned out to be a resident of Zaporizhzhia, a radio engineer by profession. Before joining the Oblast Military Administration, he worked at one of the local companies that maintained military equipment for the Defence Forces.

Photo: the Security Service of Ukraine

He offered the Russians his "help" in the war against Ukraine in September 2023. An FSB officer contacted him remotely and enlisted his cooperation.

The informant covertly filmed the plant’s production facilities and the military equipment located there on his phone on the instructions of the Russian secret service. He also tried to identify repair bases and other logistics centres of Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhzhia.

The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison.

