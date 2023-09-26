Ukraine's Security Council Secretary stresses that Ukraine will not launch ATACMS missiles at Russia

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has emphasised that Ukraine will not use long-range ATACMS missiles, which are to be provided by the United States, for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Danilov in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC

Danilov stressed that the long-range missiles provided by the US "will be used exclusively to protect the territory of Ukraine".

Quote: "We will not use it on the territory of Russia, we have agreements on this with our partners."

Details: At the same time, Danilov says that the transfer of the war to the territory of Russia is necessary for the protection of Ukraine: "This is our task to strike with our own weapons at the military facilities of the Russian Federation, from which attacks on our children are carried out almost every day."

He reiterated that Ukraine is not going to attack the Russian civilian population.

Last week, the US confirmed that it would supply Kyiv with long-range anti-tank missiles, key to attacks on the Russian army's supply lines. Danilov emphasised the importance of this weapon: "We would really like to have it."

Background:

NBC News reported that Joe Biden, President of the US, informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington will supply Ukraine with a small batch of ATACMS long-range missiles to help it in the war with Russia.

Washington previously explained the refusal to deliver long-range missiles with the United States not having sufficient stocks of these weapons. Another reason, which American officials did not publicly voice, is the fear of escalation on the part of Russia.

