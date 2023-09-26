Ukraine's Security Service directs HIMARS at meeting at Russians' HQ near Kherson, 8 officers killed – Ukrainska Pravda source

Ukraine’s Defence Forces targeted the temporary command post of the Russians in Kherson Oblast, following a tip-off from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The video of the recent explosion in the temporary command post of the Russians near Kherson was provided by a source to the UP.

Reportedly, thanks to the tip-off from the SSU, the HIMARS missile "visited" the daily meeting of Russian officers of the 24th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division.

Quote: "The meeting ended early: eight officers ended as 200 and seven ended as 300 [military slang terms; 200 means killed in action, and 300 means wounded – ed.]."

