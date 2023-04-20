Ukraine's Security Service exposes Russian-linked "official" who fled to Kyiv as internally displaced person

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed a former employee of the "migration service" of Donetsk Oblast militants who fled to Kyiv as an internally displaced person (IDP) and tried to go abroad.

Source: SSU press service, National Police press service, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office press service

Details: According to the investigation, in September 2014, a resident of Donetsk Oblast voluntarily joined the ranks of the so-called "Migration Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic" created by the aggressor. She was appointed a "senior inspector of the department of address and reference work".

In this "position," she carried out the instructions of local commanders to suppress the resistance movement in the region.

In particular, Russia’s accomplice collected information from the "district passport departments" of occupied Donetsk about the identity of local residents.

She then summarised the information into a single address database, which the militants used to illegally detain city residents.

She also kept records of the so-called "watch cards", which contained information about Ukrainian patriots wanted by the "DPR" punitive bodies.

The prosecutor's office reports that in 2017 she was dismissed from this position.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the 55-year-old woman moved to Kyiv under the guise of an internally displaced person from the east. She settled in a rented apartment and began to prepare documents for moving abroad. At the same time, she did not inform the Ukrainian authorities about her cooperation with the occupiers.

She was exposed while processing IDP documents. During a search on her property, a "labour book" was found, which testifies to her being a member of the occupation authorities.

The woman was served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 260.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in the activities of paramilitary or armed groups not provided for by law). She faces up to eight years in prison.

She pleaded guilty in full.

