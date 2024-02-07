Ukraine's Security Service head vows to safeguard freedom of speech to G7 ambassadors following Bihus.Info scandal

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Maliuk brought up the situation regarding monitoring Bihus.Info journalists during a meeting with ambassadors from G7 countries. He provided information, announced personnel decisions, and assured that he would not allow any violations of the principles of freedom of speech in the activities of the SSU.

Source: the SSU on Facebook

Details: Reportedly, during the meeting, Maliuk discussed the Security Service's readiness to defend democratic values, particularly freedom of speech.

The SSU emphasised that diplomats received answers regarding the situation surrounding the Bihus.Info editorial team.

Maliuk spoke about the personnel decisions made, including the dismissal of the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SSU and the restructuring of units within the department that require changes and reinforcement.

Quote from Maliuk: "The independence of the media must be ensured by 100%. This is the standard that we must uphold, especially during times of war. I will not allow any violations of this crucial principle of democracy in the activities of the SSU."

Background:

On 16 January, a video was leaked on the Internet showing Bihus.Info employees allegedly using narcotic substances. Project manager Denys Bihus released a video with an explanation and assured the public that everyone who works for Bihus.Info would be drug-tested.

On 5 February, investigative journalists from the Bihus.Info project claimed to have identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to conduct surveillance of its editorial board. They were members of the SSU.

On 31 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Roman Semenchenko, the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SSU.

The SSU stated on 5 February that their leaders had made certain "decisions" concerning the personnel of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood after the release of the investigation by the Bihus.Info project about illegal surveillance of its journalists.

On 6 February, Members of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted to summon Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), to the Parliament to hear his report about wiretapping the Bihus.Info group.

