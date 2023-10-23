Ukraine's Security Service was about to kill Russian General Staff head Gerasimov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has almost killed Valery Gerasimov , Head of the Russian General Staff, who was in the combat zone at the time, thanks to the intelligence it received.

Source: The Washington Post with reference to sources

Quote: "New possibilities of Ukrainian intelligence have proved their value since the very beginning of the [full-scale – ed.] war. For instance, the SSU has received intelligence data about important Russian facilities that allowed launching attacks which killed several commanders and almost struck a top-ranking Russian officer Valery Gerasimov."

Details: The material states that the possibilities of the SSU have increased thanks to the help of the CIA, which has spent tens of millions of dollars since 2015 on turning Ukraine’s Soviet-style security services into powerful allies in the fight against Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Background:

At the end of April 2022, Ukrainian reporters stated that Gerasimov had arrived in the Ukrainian city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast in order to personally command the occupying forces.

According to The New York Times, American officials found out that Gerasimov planned to come to the frontline but hid this information from the Ukrainians out of fear that an attempt on his life could lead to a war between Russia and the US.

Yet the Ukrainian side found out about the trip anyway. After internal debate Washington resorted to an emergency step by asking Ukraine to not go through with the attack.

"We told them not to do it. We were like, ‘Hey, that’s too much’," revealed an American top official, as quoted by The New York Times. But the Ukrainian forces received the message too late. They informed the Americans that they had started the attack on the General’s positions. Tens of Russian soldiers died in the attack, the officials reported.

Yet General Gerasimov has not been killed. After that the Russian top military officers limited their visits to the frontline.

Support UP or become our patron!