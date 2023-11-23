Ukraine's Security Service kills fugitive Ukrainian official who collaborated with Russia during Kharkiv Oblast occupation

Ukraine’s Security Service has killed Oleksandr Slisarenko, a Ukrainian official who collaborated with Russian occupation forces, in the Russian city of Belgorod.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in security forces

Details: Oleksandr Slisarenko, Deputy Head of the Russian occupation administration in Kharkiv Oblast, was killed when his car exploded in Belgorod, Russia, on 16 November.

An anonymous source told Ukrainska Pravda that Ukraine’s Security Service was behind the incident.

The source said that Slisarenko died from injuries he suffered in the explosion.

Quote: "This former traitor used to work in Ukraine’s internal affairs agencies. He was an active participant in the anti-Maidan movement in Kharkiv [a movement opposing the Revolution of Dignity and its pro-European values – ed.] in 2014 and fought on the side of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic as part of the Rys [Lynx] Special Forces unit in 2021-22. He became the Deputy Head for Internal Affairs of the Kharkiv Oblast occupation administration in the summer of 2022. He was involved in the atrocities committed by Russian forces on the occupied territories.

Ukraine’s Security Service served Slisarenko with a notice of suspicion of high treason, but he did not appear in court. But justice found him. The Russian authorities still haven’t said anything about the explosion that killed Slisarenko."

