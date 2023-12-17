Ukraine's Security Service launches investigation into device in 'potential' office of Commander-in-Chief

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has stated that a technical device which was out of order was found in one of the potential locations of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief. A criminal investigation has been opened.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation further to the discovery of a technical device in one of the potential locations of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Proceedings have been initiated under Article 359.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technology for obtaining information).

We emphasise that the equipment was not found in Valerii Zaluzhnyi's office, but in one of the places that he could have used for work in the future.

According to preliminary information, the device was not in working order. No storage devices or means of remote audio transmission were found. This technical device will be submitted for expert examination."

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that wiretapping devices had been found in the offices of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and some of his colleagues. The room was to have been the Commander-in-Chief’s new office and was being inspected before he moved into it.

