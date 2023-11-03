Ukraine's Security Service serves notice of suspicion on ex-olympic champion's brother for selling fuel to Russians

The Security Service of Ukraine in absentia informed Serhii Bubka's brother Vasyl of suspicion of collaborative activity (Art. 111-1.4 of the Criminal Code) and assistance to a terrorist organisation (Art. 258-3.1 of the Criminal Code).

Source: This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General issued a summons to Vasyl Bubka to be served with a written notice of suspicion and other procedural actions.

Background:

In early July, journalists of Bihus.Info reported that the Russian company Mont Blanc, owned by Bubka and his brother Vasyl, operates in the temporarily occupied territories and sells fuel to terrorists.

Investigators found that in May 2023, the company signed official contracts with the occupiers for the supply of fuel for more than RUB 800,000 [approx. US$8,700].

According to Bihus.Info, after the reveal of the plot, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings.

At the same time, Bubka himself then in no way commented on the documents found by the investigators.

In August, investigators discovered that, despite open criminal proceedings on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state, Serhii Bubka remains a member of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, and Russian companies, which he owns with his brother, conclude new contracts with the invaders.

After that, the Olympic champion and ex-leader of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) Serhii Bubka said that "he had nothing to do with any business in the occupied territory" and that "a campaign to destroy his reputation" was waged against him.

At the same time, Serhii Bubka remains a member of the National Olympic Committee.

