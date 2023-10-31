Ukraine's Security Service serves Russian singer with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has gathered evidence against Russian singer Yulia Chicherina, who supported Russia's armed aggression and threatened Ukraine’s defenders with concentration camps in Siberia.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: According to the investigation, before 2023, Chicherina posted a video address on her YouTube channel, calling on Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and be taken into Russian captivity. In addition, in her speech, Chicherina threatened Ukrainian defenders with imprisonment in Russian concentration camps in Siberia.

Propagandists from the Kremlin's central information resources started sharing this video, and it was also distributed on Telegram channels by the LPR and DPR terrorists [the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics – ed.]

After the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka, the Russian singer came to the temporarily occupied village and gave a concert there. During the concert she called on local residents to join the ranks of Russian occupiers. She accompanied this propaganda with slogans in which she justified the partial occupation of Ukraine.

The SSU initiated a linguistic analysis that confirmed the fact of Chicherina's subversive activities in favour of Russia.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SSU investigators informed Chicherina of the suspicion under the following articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code:

Art. 110.1 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Art. 332-2.1 and 2 (illegal crossing of Ukraine’s state border);

Art. 436 (war propaganda);

Art. 436-2.3 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine or glorification of its participants).

In addition, the singer illegally visited the temporarily occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in March 2022 and removed the Ukrainian flag from the building of the local town hall.

At that time, based on this and other facts, law enforcement officers qualified her actions as criminal under two articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code:

Art. 110.3 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Art. 338.1 (insult to state symbols).

Chicherina faces life imprisonment in Ukraine.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

