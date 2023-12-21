Ukraine's Security Service stings Russians "with a needle to the heart" – Head of Service

The Security Service of Ukraine is intensifying its work behind Russian lines to move the war as close as possible to the Kremlin. Among the priority targets are warships of the Russian Federation, military bases, logistical corridors for the supplies of weapons, etc.

Source: Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), in an interview with Politico.

Quote: "The SBU (SSU) carries out targeted point strikes. We stab the enemy with a needle right in the heart. Each of our special operations pursues a specific goal and gives its result. All this in a complex complicates the capabilities of the Russian Federation for waging war and brings our victory closer."

Details: Maliuk said that now the special service is working to push the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation out of Crimea. The SSU does this with the help of Sea Baby drones, which at a certain moment hit the Crimean Bridge, as well as a number of Russian warships.

Maliuk said that the SSU carefully selects targets before striking. Firstly, it works on military facilities or those that the Russians use to conduct combat tasks and logistical support of the army. At the same time, the Ukrainian special service acts following the norms of international law.

The SSU conducts most of its operations on the territory of Ukraine – in Donbas, Crimea and the Black Sea. "This is our land and we will use all possible methods to free it from the occupiers," the head of the SSU emphasised.

