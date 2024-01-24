Ukraine's and Slovakia's PMs sign joint statement emphasising trust and respect

Following the meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed a joint statement with him to strengthen bilateral relations "based on mutual trust and respect."

Source: European Pravda, citing Denys Shmyhal

Details: The statement highlights Slovakia's firm and consistent support for Ukraine's European integration.

It expresses support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and emphasises the importance of Slovakia's participation in Ukraine's recovery, including the appointment of a Deputy Prime Minister for the recovery, resilience, and knowledge economy plan of the Slovak Republic.

The statement reaffirms the importance of Slovakia's involvement in humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine and underscores the significance of joint efforts to ensure global food security and enhance transit potential for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products.

The Prime Ministers emphasised the importance of developing military-technical cooperation on a commercial basis. They also confirmed their readiness for further cooperation, focused on respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Background:

After the meeting with Fico in Uzhhorod, Shmyhal announced that the Slovak government would not obstruct Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses. Additionally, Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which entails allocating €50 billion to Ukraine from the EU.

Before his visit to Ukraine, Fico made a number of scandalous statements. In particular, Fico said that Ukraine would have to give up part of its territory to Russia.

The day before, when Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, Fico said that life in the Ukrainian capital was "absolutely normal".

