Ukraine's Special Communications Service reacts to notice of suspicion served on its former head

Ukraine's Special Communications Service responded to its former head Yurii Shchyhol being served with a notice of suspicion and stated that all purchases from 2020 were carried out in compliance with the law. The agency advises Ukrainians to refrain from accusing officials until a court decision.

Source: Official address of Ukraine's Special Communications Service

The service noted that purchases in protecting state registers are "complex, and their analysis requires preparation and understanding [of the industry – ed.]".

Ukraine's Special Communications Service is ready to provide all the necessary explanations to anti-corruption investigators in any format and has already provided the necessary information for the investigation.

For reference:

On 20 November, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed the management of Ukraine's Special Communications Service, which seized more than UAH 62 million (about US$1.7 million) of public funds.

The investigation found out that during 2020-2022, the owner of a group of companies, in collusion with the management of Ukraine's Special Communications Service, developed a scheme to seize budget funds allocated to purchase equipment and software.

On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine fired Yurii Shchyhol, then chairman of Ukraine's Special Communications Service, and Viktor Zhora, his deputy for digital development, digital transformation and digitalisation.

