Ukraine's Special Operation Forces to check data on death of Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander after his "resurrection"

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently collecting data and clarifying information about the possible death of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Viktor Sokolov.

Source: the press office of the SOF

Quote: "As you know, 34 officers were killed as a result of a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Available sources claim that the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is among the dead. Many have not yet been identified due to the disparity of body fragments.

Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish an answer with an apparently alive Sokolov, our units are clarifying the information. This happens within the framework of the procedure for collecting data on the results of the operation."

Previously: On 25 September, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 34 Russian officers were killed in an attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

On 26 September 26, the Ministry of Defence of Russia posted an image of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, at a meeting. Where and when the Russian agency shot this video is currently unknown. The spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, told reporters he "does not have information about the alleged death of Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov".

Background:

On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.

Against the backdrop of explosions in occupied Crimea, Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the pilots of the Air Force and mocked Russian propaganda.

Foreign media outlets said that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that at least 9 people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that a successful operation resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!