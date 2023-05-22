Ukraine's Special Operation Forces left Russians "blind": Russian "Ironia" destroyed

Operators of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine destroyed the modern Russian Ironia ("Irony") optical-electronic surveillance system, installed by the invaders in one of the operational areas.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Details: With the help of this complex, the Russians were collecting information about the actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and identifying equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The unit of SOF of Ukraine used an attack drone to target the Russian complex and destroyed it, depriving Russians of an important intelligence equipment piece.

It is noted that during the work of the SOF soldiers, friendly units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine provided their cover.

The area and timeframe of the effective work are not disclosed.

For reference: The Ironia complex includes a thermal imager, a rangefinder, and a video recording function, allowing Russia to conduct round-the-clock surveillance.

