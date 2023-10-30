Ukraine's Special Operations Forces behind attack that claimed lives of 400 Russian soldiers

The attack on a Russian military base in Russian-held Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on New Year’s Eve, which claimed the lives of around 400 Russian soldiers, was part of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces operation.

Source: Major General Viktor Khorenko, Commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast on 30 October

Quote: "Let’s recall the operations that were carried out on New Year’s Eve, when the enemy’s major logistics centre in the city of Makiivka was hit, where their forces transferred from Russia were amassed ahead of those new units being deployed to our territory. As a result of this [attack], the enemy received their [New Year’s] ‘gifts’: 400 black [body] bags. Another 300 [Russian soldiers] sustained injuries. I’m not even talking about the equipment and weapons [that were damaged in the attack]. They suffered significant losses."

Details: Khorenko also mentioned several other SOF operations: the attack on the Bay of Sevastopol, where the Russian Rostov-on-Don submarine and the Minsk ship were based; the attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters; and attacks on Luhansk, Berdiansk, Melitopol and Saky airfields.

Khorenko promised to share the details of these operations after the war is over.

The SOF shared the full version of the interview on its social media accounts.

