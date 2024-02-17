Ukraine's Special Operations Forces release footage from Avdiivka – video

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have disclosed some information about the part they played in the defence of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, and shared footage of their work on this front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces on social media and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The defence of this city fell on the shoulders of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers from infantry, assault and artillery brigades, various special services, and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave took part in the battles for Avdiivka from the beginning to the end of the defensive operation.

Special Operations Forces soldiers were assigned many tasks: reconnaissance and surveillance, providing fire support to infantry, operating FPV drones and firing ammunition, coordinating artillery and aircraft, assault operations, snipers, mine action, etc."

Details: The Special Operations Forces pointed out that the events shown in the video demonstrate only a fraction of the work that their soldiers are doing in every part of the front.

The Special Operations Forces press service told Ukrainska Pravda that their soldiers were involved in the defence of Avdiivka at various stages, and that the soldiers of the 3rd Regiment had been fighting in this area since the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Special Operations Forces, in conjunction with other military units, destroyed huge amounts of equipment and killed a large number of Russian personnel.

Quote from a soldier of the 3rd Regiment who goes by the alias of Siryi (Grey): "Avdiivka was a 'mixed bag' in military terms, because the different terrains mean different 'theatres of operations'. There are places where only snipers can work, and there are places where they cannot work due to the terrain, but there is work to be done in terms of mining or conducting raids. Avdiivka combined all these actions. There was always something to do in Avdiivka. If you had anti-tank missiles, you’d need them for sure… FPV and Mavic drones, snipers – there was always a job for them. The biggest problem in Avdiivka was the lack of personnel."

Support UP or become our patron!